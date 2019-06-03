|
|
McCLOSKEY, (née Stanley) Noelle (Willow Park, Glasnevin) - May 22, 2019, (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at the Mater Hospital, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Suzanne, Mary, Tom, Jeanette, Laura and the late Carol and Baby Geraldine, pre-deceased by her brothers Michael and Tony and by her sister Rita; sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Ciarán and Joe, Mary's boyfriend Kevin, her adoring grandchildren Brian, Emma, Hannah, Ross, Adam, Jennifer, Lauren, Heather and Aoife, her sisters Madge and Sheila, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon with family in attendance from 3 o'clock until 5 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East for Requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go riabh a hanam dílis
Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 27, 2019