BRADY, Nuala (Blackrock, Co. Dublin) April 27, 2019. Peacefully, in the presence of her family, in the wonderful care of the staff at Newtownpark House Nursing Home, Blackrock. Predeceased by her parents William and Marie; her brothers Fergal, Colm and Aidan. Sadly missed by her sisters Geraldine (Shanks) and Paula (Farrington), brothers Cormac, Donal and Brian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at 10am in the Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown, Ph: 01 2808882.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019