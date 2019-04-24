|
CAWLEY (née Keane) Olive, (Dublin and Galway), (Twentieth Anniversary, April 28) - Remembered with love today and always by Hugh, Aidan, Donal, Anne, Hugh Jnr, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and all her friends. Thank you to everyone who supported us in our time of loss. Anniversary Mass, Saturday, April 27 at 7.00pm, Church of The Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock. Co. Dublin.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019