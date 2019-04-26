|
|
|
FRIEL (née Lyne), (Gurrane, Tralee, Co. Kerry) died April 28, 2018. On the First Anniversary of Olive's death, her husband Hugh, children Brian, Fiona, Kevin and Orla would like to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy received following the death of a much loved wife, mother and grandmother. We offer our sincere thanks to our relations, friends, neighbours, the Moyderwell class of '62, the UCG class of '65, and the staff at St. Vincent de Paul, Tralee for all their kindness to Olive during her long illness. Thank you to all those who travelled long distances to be with us. We would also like to thank the staff of Home Instead, together with the staff of the HSE and Cúil Dídin. Heartfelt gratitude to Sr. Síobhan and a special thank you to Dr. Joseph Arthurs. We are grateful to Fr. Pádraig Walsh and Fr. Tom Leane who made the Requiem Mass so meaningful and to John Hurley for the beautiful music. Finally, thank you to the staff of the Gleasure Funeral Home for their excellent service and professionalism. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
