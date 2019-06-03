|
DOHERTY, (née Gormley) Particia (Rathfarnham Dublin) May 27, 2019 peacefully at the Beacon Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Eamonn (Former Garda Commissioner), much loved mother of Deirdre, Patricia, Colm, Fionnuala and Eamonn. Proud grandmother to Douglas, Andrew, Anna, Laura, Ellen and Aoife. Sadly missed by her sisters Eithne, Deirdre and Ailinn, daughters-in-law Julie and Sandra, sons-in-law Michael and Edwin, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass Thursday (May 30) morning at 11 am in the Church of the Holy Spirit Ballyroan followed by burial in Mount Venus Cemetery. Family Flowers only
Published in The Irish Times from May 27 to May 29, 2019