DOLAN, (née Crowley) Patricia (Pat) (Sandyford and formerly of Churchtown and C.I.E.) - 23rd May 2019 (peacefully) in her 90th year in the wonderful care of the staff in St. Vincent's University Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Nick. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10 am in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally followed by burial at St. Kevin's Cemetery, Killaveney, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis
Published in The Irish Times from May 23 to May 25, 2019