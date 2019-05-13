|
DOWLING, Patrick (Paddy) (Killiney, Co. Dublin) May 12, 2019, peacefully in St. Vincent's Private Hospital. Beloved husband of Mariea and father of David, Deirdre and Clair. Very sadly missed by his wife, children, sisters Helen and Mary, daughter-in-law Sinead, son-in-law Jacob, grandchildren Amy, James and Nicholas, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace. Reposing, at his home, today (Tuesday) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at 10am in the Church of Sts. Alphonsus and Columba, Ballybrack followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare arriving at 12.15 approx. No flowers please, donations if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.
Published in The Irish Times from May 13 to May 15, 2019