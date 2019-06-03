The Irish Times Notices Peadar LENNON

Notice LENNON Peadar (Swords, Co. Dublin) - On the First Anniversary of Peadar's death, his wife Joan, daughter Bronagh, sons Peter and Conor, step-daughter Lisa, their families and the extended Lennon family, wish to express their heartfelt thanks for the love and kindness shown to them on the sad loss of Peadar. They very much appreciate all those who attended Peadar's repose and funeral service, those who sent cards, letters of sympathy and to those who have been so supportive since his death. Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019

