|
|
McPARTLAND, (née Greally), Peggy (Clontarf and late of Ballygar, Co. Galway), retired N.T. - May 26, 2019 (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital, beloved wife of the late Seamus; sadly missed by her loving sons Joseph, Myles, John, Kevin and Colm, sister Ann, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home, on Tuesday afternoon from 5pm until 8pm. Removal tomorrow (Wednesday) to St. Anthony's Church, Clontarf, to arrive for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Merchants Quay Project. May she Rest in Peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 27 to May 29, 2019