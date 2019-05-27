Home
Services
Reposing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
17:00 - 20:00
home
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30
St. Anthony's Church
Clontarf
View Map

Peggy McPARTLAND

Notice Condolences

Peggy McPARTLAND Notice
McPARTLAND, (née Greally), Peggy (Clontarf and late of Ballygar, Co. Galway), retired N.T. - May 26, 2019 (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital, beloved wife of the late Seamus; sadly missed by her loving sons Joseph, Myles, John, Kevin and Colm, sister Ann, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home, on Tuesday afternoon from 5pm until 8pm. Removal tomorrow (Wednesday) to St. Anthony's Church, Clontarf, to arrive for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations to the Merchants Quay Project. May she Rest in Peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 27 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.