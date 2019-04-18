|
COSGRAVE, Peter (late of Sandycove, Co. Dublin) - April 17, 2019 Peacefully after an illness bravely borne in the wonderful care of St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar surrounded by his family. Predeceased by baby Ronan, lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend Oonagh, sons Mark and Andrew and daughter Kelly, daughter-in-law Holly, Andrew's partner Aoife, brothers Joe, Mick and Willie, sisters Helen and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts and uncle, extended family and his wide circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace. Reposing at his home in Sandycove on Wednesday (April 24) from 4 pm to 7 pm Removal on Thursday Morning, house private, to Mount Argus Church Harold's Cross arriving for 12 o'clock Requiem Mass with private cremation thereafter for family only. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to The Lollipop Oesophageal Cancer Fund, 14 Merville Rd, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019