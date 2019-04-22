Home
Services
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
17:30 - 19:00
Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home, The Lawn
Castlebar
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00
Church of the Holy Rosary
Castlebar
View Map

Philip McLAUGHLIN

Notice Condolences

Philip McLAUGHLIN Notice
McLAUGHLIN, Philip (Retired Defence Forces) (Lakeshore Drive, Castlebar, Co. Mayo) - 21st April, 2019, peacefully, at Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home, Castlebar. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Nell, daughters Maria (O'Regan), (Douglas, Cork) and Helena (Burke), (Rathgar, Dublin), sons David, (Kinsale, Cork) and Raymond, (Salthill, Galway), sons-in-law Alan and John, daughters-in-law Hilary and Stephanie, brothers David (London) and Joe (London), sister Bridget (England), Treasa (England) and Rose (Newbridge), grandchildren Conor, Cliona, Jack, Aoife, Ava, Evan, Ella and Emma, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Remains reposing at Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home, The Lawn, Castlebar, this (Tuesday) evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar. Funeral Mass on tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery. House private by request.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.