McLAUGHLIN, Philip (Retired Defence Forces) (Lakeshore Drive, Castlebar, Co. Mayo) - 21st April, 2019, peacefully, at Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home, Castlebar. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Nell, daughters Maria (O'Regan), (Douglas, Cork) and Helena (Burke), (Rathgar, Dublin), sons David, (Kinsale, Cork) and Raymond, (Salthill, Galway), sons-in-law Alan and John, daughters-in-law Hilary and Stephanie, brothers David (London) and Joe (London), sister Bridget (England), Treasa (England) and Rose (Newbridge), grandchildren Conor, Cliona, Jack, Aoife, Ava, Evan, Ella and Emma, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Remains reposing at Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home, The Lawn, Castlebar, this (Tuesday) evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar. Funeral Mass on tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery. House private by request.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019