CLANCY (Vandeleur Street, Kilrush, Co. Clare) - May 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family, Raymond; sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret and family David, Gillian, Raymond, Ken, Olive, Nicole, Jim, Mai and Karl, his eleven cherished grandchildren, brother John, sister Pat (Lewis), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing at St. Senan's Church Kilrush today (Saturday) from 3 o'clock with Prayers at 6 o'clock Funeral Mass tomorrow (Sunday) at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Old Shanakyle Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019