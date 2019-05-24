Home
Saturday, May 25, 2019
15:00 - 18:00
St. Senan's Church Kilrush
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
18:00
St. Senan's Church Kilrush
Funeral Mass
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:00
St. Senan's Church Kilrush

Raymond CLANCY

CLANCY (Vandeleur Street, Kilrush, Co. Clare) - May 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family, Raymond; sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret and family David, Gillian, Raymond, Ken, Olive, Nicole, Jim, Mai and Karl, his eleven cherished grandchildren, brother John, sister Pat (Lewis), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing at St. Senan's Church Kilrush today (Saturday) from 3 o'clock with Prayers at 6 o'clock Funeral Mass tomorrow (Sunday) at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Old Shanakyle Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019
