HUNTER, Richard (Dick) in his 90th Year (Santry, Dublin, formerly of N.C.R and late of Donabate Golf Club) May 12, 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown and previously cared for at Riverside Nursing Home, St.Margarets; beloved husband of the late Esther. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Emma, sons Mark and Richie, devoted friend Carmel, grandchildren, great-grandson, daughters-in-law Valerie and Linda, nieces, nephews, Relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace. Reposing at his home tomorrow (Wednesday) evening from 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon to Dardistown Crematorium Chapel for a Civil Service at 1.30 pm followed by Burial in Dardistown Cemetery at 2.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.
Published in The Irish Times from May 13 to May 15, 2019