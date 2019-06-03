|
ALEXANDER, Robert (Bob) (Clontarf, Dublin) - May 28th, 2019 (peacefully) at TLC, Carton, surrounded by his adoring family. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Bernice, daughter Sharon, sons John and Keith, son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Maggie, adored grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his home tomorrow (Thursday, May 30th) from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am in St. Gabriel's Church, Dollymount. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.
Published in The Irish Times from May 28 to May 30, 2019