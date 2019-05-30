The Irish Times Notices Ronald BATES

BATES Ronald (Ron) (late of Lower Dodder Road) May 6, 2019. The family of the late Ronnie would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all those who sympathised with them and supported them on their recent sad bereavement. Thank you to all those who attended his Funeral Service, and sent sympathy cards. Thank you to the staff and carers of the Gascoigne Nursing Home. And special thanks to those who sent donations to support their good work. Many thanks to Canon Adrienne for a beautiful Service and her kindness. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, we hope this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our appreciation. Published in The Irish Times from May 30 to May 31, 2019

