|
|
CARAHER Ronnie (First Anniversary, May 18, 2019) - Lovingly remembered today and very sadly missed by Helena, Sarah, Rory, extended family and friends. Sincere thanks from the Caraher family for the many kindnesses and support received during Ronnie's short illness, to all who sympathised with us, and joined with us to celebrate his life. (But) I'll see you in the sky above
In the tall grass, in the ones I love
Yer gonna make me lonesome when you go. (Bob Dylan)
Published in The Irish Times from May 17 to May 18, 2019