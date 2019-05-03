|
|
FRENCH, Rosemary, (Ardee, Co. Louth). May 2, 2019. In the loving care of the staff of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. predeceased by her father Philip sadly missed by her loving mother Alice, brother Philip, sister-in-law Mary, nephews Philip and Jack, aunts, uncle, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Moorehall Lodge Oratory, Ardee today (Friday) from 5.00pm until 8.30pm and tomorrow (Saturday) from 10.30am with service at 12.00 noon. Funeral afterwards to Dromin Cemetery arriving at approximately 1.00pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Alzheimer Association.
Published in The Irish Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019