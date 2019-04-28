|
|
BATEMAN, (Fr. Hayden Road, Kilkenny) - 26th April, 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Seán (Seanie), beloved husband of the late Nan and much loved father of Chris and Paul. Sadly missed by his loving sons, sister Peggy, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home today (Monday) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock, followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019