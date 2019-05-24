|
BOURKE, Hillcrest Cottage, Rathmullen Road, Drogheda. 23rd May 2019. Suddenly at his home. Seán, dearly beloved husband of Maureen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heart broken wife and children, Cian, Cillian, Saorlaith and beloved niece Roisín, siblings Stephanie and Cyril, his adoring grandchildren Ciar, Cormac, Conor, Ali, Saoirse, Eoin and Clodagh, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends in Drogheda and Downings, Co. Donegal. May he Rest In Peace. Wake in his Home on Friday and Saturday. Removal from his home on Sunday at 12 noon arriving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Donore Cemetery. Family flowers only.
Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019