DOYLE, Séan (Stillorgan and formerly Dundrum) - May 30, 2019. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Kinvara House Nursing Home, Bray in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Eithne and loving father of Keith, Craig and Suzanne. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter and their partners JT, Doon and David, sisters Marie, Barbara and Annette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Sophie, Quin, Muireann, Isabel, Milo, Saibh and Elsa, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Séan will be reposing on Monday (June 3) from 2pm to 5pm in Fanagans Funeral Home, Main Street, Dundrum. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (June 4) at 10am in the Church of St. Laurence O' Toole, Kilmacud followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery
Published in The Irish Times from May 31 to June 3, 2019