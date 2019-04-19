The Irish Times Notices Seán HANLEY

Notice HANLEY Seán (Former Principal of Deansrath Community College, late of Kilmacud, Dublin 14). On the occasion of the First Anniversary of Seán's sudden passing on April 19, 2018, his wife Carmel and family, David, Paul, Aiden, Mark and Sonja, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren wish to thank our many, many friends and relatives from the North, South, East and West of Ireland, Canada, Germany, France and Spain and all who travelled long distances to support us at such a difficult time. To all who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, messages and letters. Thank you to Seán's colleagues and to the teachers who organised the group of students from Deansrath Community College and brought them to the Requiem Mass. To the many students who sent condolence messages online and thanks to Liam O Maolaodha for forwarding the lists to the family. To the Kenneally Family and friends in his beloved Barleycove. To all who visited our home, came to the Funeral Home and to the Requiem Mass. We would like to convey our gratitude to Fr. Paddy O'Byrne for celebrating the Requiem Mass and reflecting so beautifully on Seán and to concelebrants Fr. Eugene Taaffe who spoke about their working years together, Fr. Philip O'Driscoll, Funeral Ministers Ruth Lambert and Helena Geoghegan, Soloist Simon Morgan and Organist Eilish Hannon. Thanks to G.P. Dr. Tiernan Murray, Cardiologist Dr. Charles McCreery, Prof. Peter Conlon and his renal team. Thank you to Dermot Laide from Massey Bros. for his exceptional help and attention to detail. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Seán is so sadly missed but lives on in the hearts of his wife Carmel, family and many friends.A daily thought, a silent tear,

a constant wish, that

