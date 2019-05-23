|
BYRNE, Sharon (née Shoebridge), Enniskerry Co. Wicklow. May 23rd. 2019. Suddenly at St. Vincent's University Hospital. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Eddie, daughter Megan, her parents Leslie and Frances, sister Lesley and brother Mark, brothers-in-law Denis, William and John, sisters-in-law Listy, Patricia, Jennifer, Nora and Christine, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Sharon will repose at her home on Friday evening May 24th. from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Enniskerry followed by interment in Redford Cemetery Greystones. May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 23 to May 25, 2019