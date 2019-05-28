|
|
CRAWFORD Sheila (née Wall) (formerly of Graigue, Mountmellick, Co. Laois) May 27, 2019 Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff in Oak Dale Nursing Home Portarlington. Beloved wife of the late Arnold. Very sadly missed by daughter Linda, son-in-law Barry, brother Patrick, sister-in-law Jean, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives and friends. Funeral private. Family garden flowers only. Donations if desired to I.S.P.C.A.
Published in The Irish Times from May 28 to May 30, 2019