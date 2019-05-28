Home

Sheila CRAWFORD

Notice Condolences

Sheila CRAWFORD Notice
CRAWFORD Sheila (née Wall) (formerly of Graigue, Mountmellick, Co. Laois) May 27, 2019 Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff in Oak Dale Nursing Home Portarlington. Beloved wife of the late Arnold. Very sadly missed by daughter Linda, son-in-law Barry, brother Patrick, sister-in-law Jean, niece, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives and friends. Funeral private. Family garden flowers only. Donations if desired to I.S.P.C.A.
Published in The Irish Times from May 28 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.