Stanley (Stan) CHAMBERS

CHAMBERS, Stanley (Stan) (Terenure, D.6w) - April 27, 2019, peacefully, in his 91st year, following a long illness. He was tenderly cared for by all the staff at Orwell Nursing Home. A much loved husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his wife Vivienne, children John, Karen and Susan, grandchildren Tom, Ben and Nick, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Wednesday morning, (May 1st) at 10am in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, D.6w ,followed by cremation. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019
