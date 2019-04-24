Home
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
18:00 - 21:00
Kieran Bros. Funeral Home
Hall Street
Kingscourt, Co. Cavan
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00
The Church of the Immaculate Conception
Kingscourt
DOLAN, Terence Patrick (Terry), (Woodpark, Ballinteer, Dublin) Emeritus Professor of English at the National University of Ireland (UCD) Passed away April 20, 2019 at St. James's Hospital in Dublin after a long battle with illness; the loss of a man who touched so many lives with his brilliant knowledge and charismatic presence. He will be greatly missed by his family: James, Faith and Luke, by all his cousins, Maura, Jennette, Breedge, Karyn, Patsy, Thomas and Paul, and by Mary, a close companion and friend to Terry throughout his life, by all his friends and his students and colleagues at UCD and by his neighbours, who showed concern and kindness whenever Terry was in need of help. Reposing at Kieran Bros. Funeral Home, Hall Street, Kingscourt, Co. Cavan from 6 o'c until 9 o'c tomorrrow (Friday) evening. Funeral Mass on Saturday (April 27) morning at 10 o'c in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kingscourt. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
