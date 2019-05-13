Home
Services
Reposing
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
15:00 - 20:00
At her home
Removal
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30
From her home to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00
St Conleth's Parish Church
Newbridg
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
14:00
Newlands Cross Crematorium

Teresa DOYLE

Notice Condolences

Teresa DOYLE Notice
DOYLE, (Nee McCarthy) Teresa (Walshestown, Athgarvan, Co. Kildare) - May 12th 2019, peacefully in Blackrock Clinic with her daughters Avine and Orna by her side, retired principal of St Conleth & Mary's Primary School, Newbridge. Devoted wife to the late retired Colonel Kevin. Dear to the hearts of her grandsons Daniel and Timothy, sister Frances, devoted Doyle and McCarthy family and loyal friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at her home tomorrow (Tuesday) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal from her home on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am funeral Mass, followed by a short service in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday at 2pm. Reposing in Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Wednesday after the funeral Mass.
Published in The Irish Times from May 12 to May 14, 2019
