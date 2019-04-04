|
BARTON, Thomas (Tom) Ranelagh - April 3 2019 (peacefully) while surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff at St. Michael's Hospital. Wonderfully cared for by the sisters and staff of Our Lady's Manor, Dalkey. Predeceased by his sister Marie, brothers Joe and Richard, step brothers Willie and Jackie. A great loss to his brothers Bernard and Francis, sisters-in-law Fiona and Patricia, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace. Tom will repose in Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum today (Friday) April 5 2019 from 3:30pm prior to his removal to the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue due at 5pm. Requiem Mass tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 10am followed by burial at Deans Grange Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019