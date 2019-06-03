Home
Services
Reposing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
15:30 - 17:30
Staffords Funeral Home
Strand Road
Portmarnock
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00
St. Sylvester's Church
Malahide
View Map
Removal
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
Staffords Funeral Home
Strand Road
Portmarnock
View Map

Tony BARRY

Notice Condolences

Tony BARRY Notice
BARRY, Tony (Malahide) - June 1, 2019, (peacefully), in the care of the Bon Secours Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, much loved and cherished husband to Colette, adored dad of Ronan, Conor and Dara, father-in-law of Andreana, Donna and Roy, and brother to sister Pat and brothers Raymond and Jim, beloved grandfather of Liane, Tony, Aoife May, Amy and Laura. Deeply missed by family and friends. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock tomorrow (Wednesday) from 3.30 o'c to 5.30 o'c. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Thursday morning for 10 o'clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
Published in The Irish Times from June 3 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.