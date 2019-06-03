|
|
BARRY, Tony (Malahide) - June 1, 2019, (peacefully), in the care of the Bon Secours Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, much loved and cherished husband to Colette, adored dad of Ronan, Conor and Dara, father-in-law of Andreana, Donna and Roy, and brother to sister Pat and brothers Raymond and Jim, beloved grandfather of Liane, Tony, Aoife May, Amy and Laura. Deeply missed by family and friends. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock tomorrow (Wednesday) from 3.30 o'c to 5.30 o'c. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Thursday morning for 10 o'clock Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
Published in The Irish Times from June 3 to June 5, 2019