Home
Services
Reposing
Sunday, May 26, 2019
17:00 - 19:00
resentation Convent
Midleton
View Map
Requiem Mass
Monday, May 27, 2019
14:00
Church of the Most Holy Rosary
Midleton
View Map

Sr. Una BURKE

Notice Condolences

Sr. Una BURKE Notice
BURKE Sr. Una (Midleton, Co. Cork and Derry) on May 24, 2019, peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital & Hospice, Cork. Beloved daughter of the late Sammy and Freda Burke, loving sister of Deirdre (Belfast), Ciarán (Derry), Moira (Ballyvaughan), Patricia (Canada), Aileen (Armagh) and Kathleen (Canada). Sadly missed also by her Presentation Community, sister- in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, the O'Shea family and many friends. Reposing at the Presentation Convent, Midleton tomorrow (Sunday) from 5pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Midleton. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm followed by burial in the Community Plot in the adjoining cemetery. Community and family flowers only. Donations in lieu to www.marymount.ieAr dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.
Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.