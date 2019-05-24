|
BURKE Sr. Una (Midleton, Co. Cork and Derry) on May 24, 2019, peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital & Hospice, Cork. Beloved daughter of the late Sammy and Freda Burke, loving sister of Deirdre (Belfast), Ciarán (Derry), Moira (Ballyvaughan), Patricia (Canada), Aileen (Armagh) and Kathleen (Canada). Sadly missed also by her Presentation Community, sister- in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, the O'Shea family and many friends. Reposing at the Presentation Convent, Midleton tomorrow (Sunday) from 5pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Midleton. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm followed by burial in the Community Plot in the adjoining cemetery. Community and family flowers only. Donations in lieu to www.marymount.ieAr dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.
Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 27, 2019