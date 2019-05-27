Home
Vera CASEY

CASEY, (née Morrissey) (The Dingle, Strand Road, Rosslare Strand, Co Wexford.) Beloved wife of the late Seamus, loving mother of Vincent, Edel, Eugene, Francis and Jean, sister of Claire, Peggy and the late Kitten and Bernie. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchild, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at Mackens Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford tomorrow (Wednesday) from 2.00 pm with removal at 7.00 pm to St Brigid's Church, Rosslare Strand. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards in Tagoat Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Cancer Research Ireland. May she rest in peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 27 to May 29, 2019
