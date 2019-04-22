Home
Services
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
15:30
Fanagans Funeral Home
Dundrum
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
17:30
Church of the Holy Cros
Dundrum
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30

Vera COOKE

Notice Condolences

Vera COOKE Notice
COOKE, Vera (Dundrum) - 22 April, 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Carysfort Nursing Home. Very sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews and their spouses, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum this (Tuesday) afternoon from 3.30 pm prior to her removal to the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum arriving at 5.30 pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at 10.30 am followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019
