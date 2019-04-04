|
CROSBIE, (née Devine), Veronica (Cabinteely, Dublin) - April 4, 2019 (peacefully) in her 95th year in the wonderful care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill); very sadly missed by her daughters Laura, Veronica and Caroline, her sons Eamon, Billy, Niall, Colm and Justin, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace. Resting at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, just off Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, A94 X308, tomorrow Saturday 6th April from 3 to 5pm. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Cabinteely on Monday 8th to arrive in time for 10 o'clock Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019