|
|
|
FITZPATRICK Victor Isaac (Bray, Co. Wicklow) who died April 3, 2019. Victor's family wish to thank all who attended the funeral service, sent cards and letters of condolence and made donations to Leopardstown Park Hospital. A special thanks to Rev. Trevor Stevenson for conducting the funeral service, Rev. John Tanner of Tullow Parish Church and the staff of Leopardstown Park Hospital for their wonderful care given to Victor. We hope that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of the family's appreciation.
Published in The Irish Times from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More