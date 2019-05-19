|
BRAZIL, Vincent (Standhouse Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Eircode W12K722) - May 17, 2019 (very peacefully) following a short illness, at Naas Hospital. Deeply loved and mourned by his wife Rita, daughter Mary, sons John and Eamonn, grandchildren Conor, Jane, Aidan, Chloe, Sophie, Emily, Georgia and Sarah, son-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law Helen and Fiona, sister Betty, brother Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters- in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on today (Monday, May 20), from 5 o'c. to 8.30 o'c., with prayers at 8 o'c. Removal on tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.15 o'c., to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11 o'c. Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House private on tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, please. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Slán agus grá mo chroí go deo na ndeor.
Published in The Irish Times from May 19 to May 21, 2019