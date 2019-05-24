Home
Reposing
Sunday, May 26, 2019
15:30 - 17:30
Smyth's Funeral Home
Roscommon
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:30
Sacred Heart Church
Roscommon
View Map

Walter HALLY

Notice Condolences

Walter HALLY Notice
HALLY, (Roscommon town and formerly of Waterford). May 23rd, 2019; (Unexpectedly); Walter (M.V.B., M.R.C.V.S.); at the Galway Clinic, surrounded by his loving family. Cherished husband of Mai (née Fitzmaurice) and dearly loved Dad of Margaret, Miriam and Aileen. Sadly missed by his family, sister Sheila, treasured grandchildren Mia, Julie and Louis, sons-in-law John and Trevor, sister-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Smyth's Funeral Home, Roscommon tomorrow (Sunday) evening from 3.30 o'c until 5.30 o'c followed by Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in St Coman's Cemetery. House private please.
Published in The Irish Times from May 24 to May 27, 2019
