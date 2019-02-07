Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angus Hugh Gelston. View Sign

Angus Hugh Gelston, 89, of Vernon, passed peacefully Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at his home with his wife of 50 years, Cynthia, at his side.



Angus was born May 17, 1929, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the son of the late Robert Gelston, whose family was from Belfast, Ireland, and the late Sarah Peacock, whose family was from Glasgow, Scotland. His parents both died when he was young, so he moved to Nutley, New Jersey, with an older sister. After high school, Angus became a carpenter and cabinet maker. He served in the U.S. Army during the



Angus received his first calling from God in the early 1960s, after which he attended and graduated from Bangor Theological Seminary in Bangor, Maine with a Bachelor of Divinity in 1967. He went on to serve several churches in Maine and New Hampshire. There he met and married Cynthia Corneliussen in 1969. Soon after, they moved to Connecticut where he served as Pastor of the First Congregational Church in Pachaug. In 1974, he received his Master of Divinity from the University of Connecticut and was ordained by the United Church of Christ. After this, he served churches in New Fairfield and Freeland, Pennsylvania. After more than 50 years in the ministry, he retired and moved to Vernon where he worked for several years for the South Windsor Housing Authority.



During his life, Angus was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hiking, fishing, and swimming. He continued to do woodworking and cabinet making his entire life. He was a devout Christian who loved to serve God, Jesus Christ, members of the church, and the youth of his community. He was an avid history buff and was interested in world history, the history of Scotland, and the Civil War. He enjoyed coin collecting, jigsaw puzzles, and crossword puzzles.



Angus is survived by his wife, Cynthia; two sons; and six grandchildren.



The family wants to give a special thanks to the wonderful people at the VNA, the support of the People of the Cider Mill Christian Fellowship, Dr. Cadman, and Dr. McLaughlin.



His family will receive friends for calling hours Friday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ladd Funeral Home, 19 Ellington Ave., Rockville.



Funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Cider Mill Christian Fellowship Church, 75 Cider Mill Road, Tolland. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Cider Mill Christian Fellowship General Fund, 75 Cider Mill Road, Tolland, CT 06084.



For online condolences and guest book visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Angus Hugh Gelston, 89, of Vernon, passed peacefully Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at his home with his wife of 50 years, Cynthia, at his side.Angus was born May 17, 1929, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the son of the late Robert Gelston, whose family was from Belfast, Ireland, and the late Sarah Peacock, whose family was from Glasgow, Scotland. His parents both died when he was young, so he moved to Nutley, New Jersey, with an older sister. After high school, Angus became a carpenter and cabinet maker. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. Angus also played the bagpipes in several Scottish pipe bands in New Jersey and New York in his youth.Angus received his first calling from God in the early 1960s, after which he attended and graduated from Bangor Theological Seminary in Bangor, Maine with a Bachelor of Divinity in 1967. He went on to serve several churches in Maine and New Hampshire. There he met and married Cynthia Corneliussen in 1969. Soon after, they moved to Connecticut where he served as Pastor of the First Congregational Church in Pachaug. In 1974, he received his Master of Divinity from the University of Connecticut and was ordained by the United Church of Christ. After this, he served churches in New Fairfield and Freeland, Pennsylvania. After more than 50 years in the ministry, he retired and moved to Vernon where he worked for several years for the South Windsor Housing Authority.During his life, Angus was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hiking, fishing, and swimming. He continued to do woodworking and cabinet making his entire life. He was a devout Christian who loved to serve God, Jesus Christ, members of the church, and the youth of his community. He was an avid history buff and was interested in world history, the history of Scotland, and the Civil War. He enjoyed coin collecting, jigsaw puzzles, and crossword puzzles.Angus is survived by his wife, Cynthia; two sons; and six grandchildren.The family wants to give a special thanks to the wonderful people at the VNA, the support of the People of the Cider Mill Christian Fellowship, Dr. Cadman, and Dr. McLaughlin.His family will receive friends for calling hours Friday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ladd Funeral Home, 19 Ellington Ave., Rockville.Funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Cider Mill Christian Fellowship Church, 75 Cider Mill Road, Tolland. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Cider Mill Christian Fellowship General Fund, 75 Cider Mill Road, Tolland, CT 06084.For online condolences and guest book visit Funeral Home Ladd & Carmon Funeral Home

19 Ellington Avenue

Rockville , CT 06066

(860) 875-3536 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close