Anne P. Borawski, 92, of Somers, beloved wife of the late Edward C. Borawski, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.



Born Nov. 11, 1926, in South Windsor, daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie (Jewak) Przytula. Anne lived in Windsor most of her life before living in Ellington and then Somers.



Before retiring, Anne was the tax clerk in the Town of Windsor. After retiring, she volunteered as a medical driver for the Town of Windsor. She was a member of the Windsor Golden Fellowship as well as an active member at both the Ellington and Somers Senior Centers. Anne was an avid reader who loved her daily walks and listening to baseball games on the radio.



She is survived by two sons, Robert Borawski and his wife, Karen, of Somers, Frank Borawski and his wife, Wendy, of Westerly, Rhode Island; a brother, Raymond Pastula of South Windsor; a sister, Frances Kostyk of South Windsor; five grandchildren, Colleen Graziano, Kerry McDougal, Tracy Baker, Tara Miranda, Frank Borawski Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Jackson and Brecken Baker, Mason and Ava Miranda, Charlie Graziano, Macallan, and Maelynn McDougal. She was predeceased by eight siblings.



Her family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 9, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Damien of Molokai Parish-St. Gabriel Church, Windsor.



Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Somers Senior Center, 19 Battle St., Somers, CT 06071.



