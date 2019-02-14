Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Anthony "Tony" George Dziadul, 77, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Macon, Georgia, after a valiant battle with a long illness.



Tony Dziadul was born on Sept. 12, 1941, in Hartford, to his parents, Anthony and Muriel Dziadul. He worked as an autobody mechanic for many years. He and his wife sponsored many Russian refugee families throughout the years.



Mr. Dziadul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Dziadul; son, Tony (Elena) Dziadul of Gloucester, Virginia; son, Ron (Debbie) Dziadul of Enfield; son, Paul (Elizabeth) Dziadul of Macon; daughter, Sherry (Jere) Martin of Milner, Georgia; son, Andrew Dziadul; son, David Dziadul; brothers, Edward and Kenny Dziadul; sister, Gail (Dick) Isemonger; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy; daughter, Anna; and his brothers Tom and Jerry Dziadul.



A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 2 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Wildwood Baptist Church, 701 Greentree Parkway, Macon, GA 31220.



Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.



To express condolences visit



www.maconmp.com







Anthony "Tony" George Dziadul, 77, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Macon, Georgia, after a valiant battle with a long illness.Tony Dziadul was born on Sept. 12, 1941, in Hartford, to his parents, Anthony and Muriel Dziadul. He worked as an autobody mechanic for many years. He and his wife sponsored many Russian refugee families throughout the years.Mr. Dziadul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Dziadul; son, Tony (Elena) Dziadul of Gloucester, Virginia; son, Ron (Debbie) Dziadul of Enfield; son, Paul (Elizabeth) Dziadul of Macon; daughter, Sherry (Jere) Martin of Milner, Georgia; son, Andrew Dziadul; son, David Dziadul; brothers, Edward and Kenny Dziadul; sister, Gail (Dick) Isemonger; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy; daughter, Anna; and his brothers Tom and Jerry Dziadul.A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 2 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Wildwood Baptist Church, 701 Greentree Parkway, Macon, GA 31220.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.To express condolences visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close