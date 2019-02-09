Arthur J. Casey, 88, of Vernon, beloved husband of 63 years to Pauline (Keating) Casey, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
He was born July 3, 1930, and was raised in Fall River, Massachusetts, the son of the late Abel and Marion (Plante) Casey. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and later worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 41 years. He loved golfing, drawing, painting, and woodworking, and he had a wonderful sense of humor.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his three children, Joanne Casey and her husband, Bruce Reis, of Brooklyn, New York, Pamela Mascorro of Nevada, and Gregory Casey and his wife, Jessica Ziegler, of Denver, Colorado; his brother, Norman Casey; his sister, Patricia Casey; his two grandchildren, Olivia Reis and Holden Casey; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, Richard, Roland, Robert, and Edward.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, CT 06066.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, CT 06040. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
