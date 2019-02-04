Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Norris) Craika. View Sign





Daughter of the late, Wiliam and Florence (Scollon) Norris, Barbara was born July 24, 1931. She worked for many years assisting others as a nurse's aide. In her free time, Barbara enjoyed trips to the casino, word searches, and working outside in her yard.



She is survived by her children, Tina Coventry, Karen Jones, and Debbie Arnold; her sisters, Cheryl Glisson, Ann Norris, and Olga Norris; her grandchildren, Samantha, Megan, Charles, Brian, Jason, Nick, Jessica, and John; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her loving husband, Barbara was predeceased by her sisters, Joan, Margret, and Florence; her brothers, Richard and William; and one great-grandchild.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks.



Burial will be Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. in Grove Cemetery.



Contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



