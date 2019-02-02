Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barbara J. Greski departed this life into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the age of 73.



Barbara was born in Suffield and was a lifelong resident of the community. She was the youngest daughter of the late Leon (1990) and Malvina (2015) Greski. Barbara was employed by the Connecticut Motor Vehicle Department in Enfield for 30 years.



She leaves her sister, Dorothy Quinn, and her brother, Leon Greski, and several nieces and nephews.



There will be no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. in St. Adalbert Church (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish). Please meet at church. Interment will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation, (Smilow Cancer Hospital at St. Francis) 114 Woodland St. Hartford, CT 06105.



Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting with Barbara's arrangements.



