Beverly G. Court, 82, of Westfield, Massachusetts, entered into eternal peace Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield.
The daughter of the late John and Hazel (Dunsmoor) Brehaut, Beverly was raised in Massachusetts. She married Stephen Courtemanche, who made a career in the Air Force. Being a supportive wife, she lived in several states and Germany twice. She was a loving mother and grandmother who cared deeply for her family.
She is survived by two children, Karen Alves of Reno, Nevada, and Mark Court of Lubbock, Texas; four grandchildren, Angelia Harris, Stephen Court, Ryan Thoma, and TJ Alves; two great-grandchildren, Niyah Thoma and Todd Thoma; four sisters, Audrey Tellier, Marjorie Foy, Gloria Twomey, Muriel Main; and a brother, Stanley Brehaut.
Services and burial are private.
Donations may be made to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019