Brenda Cole Meeker, lifelong extraordinary musician, passed away Jan. 9, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 79.



Born in Manchester, Jan. 5, 1940, to Everett and Helen Cole, Brenda earned an undergraduate degree from the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. A world-class pianist and organist, her musical experiences included accompanying the Boston Symphony Orchestra, working with "Lenny" Bernstein. On Oct. 19, 1963, she married her best friend, artist and musician M. David Meeker. From that day forward, the two were inseparable, forever known as "David and Brenda."



David and Brenda raised their family in Sierra Vista, Arizona. The two were a creative powerhouse, helping to develop and cultivate theatre, music, and art in the Sierra Vista area. They taught for Sierra Vista Junior High, Buena High School, and Cochise Community College. Additionally, they brought the gifts of their talents to the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ. Together they taught, mentored, and nurtured countless students, friends, and family. Over the course of their lives, no matter where they were, their humanity, talents, and passion had a profound effect on all those around them. Even though Brenda was briefly separated from her soul mate, she continued to touch the lives of those around her. Brenda, Mom, Nona, Friend, Teacher, you will forever be missed.



Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Helen Cole; her beloved husband and soul mate, M. David Meeker; and her dearly loved son-in-law, Ed Weinkauf. She is survived by her children, Rachel Meeker (Ed Hackett, Zachary, Jacob, Jeremy, and Matthew), Jenny Meeker (Ed Weinkauf, deceased), Hannah Swalander (Zach Swalander, Abigail, and Madison), Joshua Meeker (Sara Meeker and Isaiah), and Brian Reynolds (honorary son); and her brother, Jim Cole (Stephanie Cole, Irene, and Paula).



Her family is especially grateful to the beautiful staff of El Rancho Encanto Assisted Living and to her amazing hospice team from Remita Health.



If you wish, donations can be made in memory of Brenda Cole Meeker to any organization seeking to end Alzheimer's disease.



Our dear, sweet mom is finally reunited with our dear, sweet dad, forever "David and Brenda."



