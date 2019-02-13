Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was born in Hartford, the daughter of Salvatore and Guiseppina (Motta) Attardo. She worked as a secretary, but her primary focus was raising her family. She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Carmelina is survived by her children and their spouses, Constance Santariga and her husband, Anthony, Bruce Botti and his wife, Angela, Richard Botti and his wife, Hope, and Laura Unterreiner and her husband, William; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind several special nieces and nephews and friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by five sisters.



The family would like to offer a special note of thanks to the staff, aides, nurses, and residents who treated her like family at Welles Country Village.



Funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, 368 Broad St., Manchester.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday, February 14, from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .



