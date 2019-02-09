Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles G. "Charlie" Lisk. View Sign





Charlie was born in Rockville, Jan. 6, 1933, to the late Harold J. and Gertrude (Pschichholtz) Lisk. Charlie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the



Charlie is survived by his daughter, Dianna-Jo Lessard, and her husband, Robert; his brother, Henry Lisk and his friend, Kathy; his two sisters, Marie Flemming and Lorraine Guegel; his two grandchildren, Philip Nichols and his wife, Jennifer, and Jeremy Lisk; three great-grandchildren, Trevor, Malachi, and Aiden; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his wife Joan, he was predeceased by his son, Phillip; his brothers, Harold, Georgie, Billy, and Donald; and his two sisters, Anita and Irene.



A time of visitation for Charlie will take place Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, followed by a service with military honors to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family.



Memorial donations in Charlie's name may be made to the .



To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com



Charles G. "Charlie" Lisk, 86, of Manchester, husband to the late Joan (Templeton) Lisk, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2019.Charlie was born in Rockville, Jan. 6, 1933, to the late Harold J. and Gertrude (Pschichholtz) Lisk. Charlie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War , where he was stationed in Germany. After returning from the war, he was the owner/operator and tile-setter for over 50 years of the C&D Tile Company. Charlie was an avid card player. Pinochle, cribbage, and setback were some of his favorites. He was such a kind and caring individual. He was always there to lend a helping hand to any of his family members or friends. Charlie was also a coin collector searching for new coins to add to his collection. Charlie was a member of the VFW Post 2046 in Manchester.Charlie is survived by his daughter, Dianna-Jo Lessard, and her husband, Robert; his brother, Henry Lisk and his friend, Kathy; his two sisters, Marie Flemming and Lorraine Guegel; his two grandchildren, Philip Nichols and his wife, Jennifer, and Jeremy Lisk; three great-grandchildren, Trevor, Malachi, and Aiden; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his wife Joan, he was predeceased by his son, Phillip; his brothers, Harold, Georgie, Billy, and Donald; and his two sisters, Anita and Irene.A time of visitation for Charlie will take place Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, followed by a service with military honors to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of his family.Memorial donations in Charlie's name may be made to the .To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit Funeral Home Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home

400 Main Street

Manchester , CT 06040

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations