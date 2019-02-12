Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Ticson. View Sign





Dan was born June 8, 1935, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Ynocinsco "Ennis" and Ada (Bogen) Ticson.



In addition to his wife he was part of a large loving family: six children, Carrie, Gregg, Adam, Doug, Bob, and Sarah; 13 grandchildren, including a very special "apple of his eye" relationship with granddaughter Amaya; a great-granddaughter; and several other extended family members.



Dan was an avid model train enthusiast and was a member of several model train organizations and clubs throughout the area.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours Friday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service for Dan will be celebrated at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions visit



www.leetestevens.com



61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

