Dianne "Dee" Marino, 74, of Windsor, beloved wife of Vincent Marino for 56 years, passed into eternal peace Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Enfield, where she lived for most of her life, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Barbara (Greaves) Pederzoli. Dee was employed at Hamilton Standard for 22 years before retiring. She was a seasoned traveler, a snappy dancer, but most of all, she was a loving grandmother.
Besides her husband Vincent, she is survived by four children, Lisa Ostrander and her husband, Jan, of Trumbull, William Marino and his wife, Suzanne, of Jacksonville, Florida, Kevin Marino and his wife, Christine, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Shawn Marino and his wife, Heather, of Enfield; a sister, Jane Czarnecki and her husband, David, of Pennsylvania. She also leaves eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Jake, Daniel, Riley, Sarah, Jack, Dylan, and Katherine; a step-granddaughter, Kristin; and a step-great-grandson, Ryan. Dee also leaves a sister-in-law, Maryellen Pederzoli of Florida; and was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Pederzoli.
The family would like to thank the wonderful hospice care team and the nurse assistants (Vin's angels) who provided 'round-the-clock comfort and love.
Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at St. Patrick Church (please meet at church), 64 Pearl St., Enfield, followed by committal at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
Donations in Dianne's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
To leave online condolences visit
www.leetestevens.com
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2019
