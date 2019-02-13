Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores H. (Konarski) Tschinkel. View Sign

Dolores H. (Konarski) Tschinkel, 72, beloved wife of the late William Tschinkel for 30 years, peacefully passed into eternal life surrounded by family and friends Feb. 5, 2019, at Rockville General Hospital.



Born Dec. 9, 1946, in Rockville, Dolores was predeceased by her parents, Charles M. Sr. and Nellie; and her brothers, Edward and Charles Jr. Left to mourn her passing are her daughters, Judy, Ursula, Heidi and her husband, Peter; grandchildren, Katrina, Kameron, and Olivia; her loving sister-in-law, Dottie (late Charles Jr.); her best friend since childhood, Gerry Cwikla-Miller; her dear cousins and nephews; her church family; and her Florence Mill friends.



Dolores was employed at Amerbelle Corp. for many years. Upon her retirement, she immersed herself into her Catholic ministry at St. Bernard Church. A very active member of the Church family, Dolores was especially proud of her role as a Eucharist minister, serving at daily and weekend Masses, as well as providing the Holy Eucharist to neighbors at Florence Mill. In addition, she was part of the Church's Photography Ministry, which brought her hours of joy. Other positions included her involvement with the Women's Guild, the Prayer Shawl Ministry, the Christmas Bazaar, holiday decorating at the Church, co-chair of the Peace Tree, as well as a member of the Adult Faith Formation and Welcoming Committee.



Relatives and friends may join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores' memory can be made to either St. Bernard Church at the above address or to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.



