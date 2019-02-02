Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Doreen Tran of East Granby, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, unexpectedly passed away Jan. 27, 2019, while surrounded by her family. She was 64 years old.



Doreen was born in New Britain and was the daughter of Walter and Constance (Wirtes) Dull of South Windsor. She was a single mother of two children until she met her soulmate, Joshua Mun Tran. They marrried shortly after and her family was complete. She lived most of her 35 years of marriage in East Granby where she took great pride in her family and helping to raise her grandchildren. She loved her family more than words can say. She was a very kind hearted woman and was always willing to help others when in need. She was a very strong Christian woman and her faith in God was unmeasurable.



She worked for the United States Postal Office where over time she proudly climbed the ranks from letter carrier to postmaster until her retirement. Over the years she's had many various interests. Besides her great passion for family, she also had a passion for animals, and her love for animals grew as she bred and raised various breeds of dogs, cats, and birds.



She was preceded in death by her brother, John Dull; grandson, Corey Tran; and father Walter Dull.



She is survived by her mother, Connie Dull; husband, Joshua Tran; son, Jason "Jay" Tran and his wife, Bridget; daughter, Sarah Tran and her partner, Christopher; grandchildren, Zachary, Kayla, Julia, and Ava; great-granddaughters, Scarlett and Delilah; sister, Loretta; and brothers, Walter and Paul; and many nieces and nephews.



She will be loved always and dearly missed by her family.



Funeral services will be private.



To honor her, a celebration of her life will be held on the upcoming anniversary of her 65th birthday.







Doreen Tran of East Granby, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, unexpectedly passed away Jan. 27, 2019, while surrounded by her family. She was 64 years old.Doreen was born in New Britain and was the daughter of Walter and Constance (Wirtes) Dull of South Windsor. She was a single mother of two children until she met her soulmate, Joshua Mun Tran. They marrried shortly after and her family was complete. She lived most of her 35 years of marriage in East Granby where she took great pride in her family and helping to raise her grandchildren. She loved her family more than words can say. She was a very kind hearted woman and was always willing to help others when in need. She was a very strong Christian woman and her faith in God was unmeasurable.She worked for the United States Postal Office where over time she proudly climbed the ranks from letter carrier to postmaster until her retirement. Over the years she's had many various interests. Besides her great passion for family, she also had a passion for animals, and her love for animals grew as she bred and raised various breeds of dogs, cats, and birds.She was preceded in death by her brother, John Dull; grandson, Corey Tran; and father Walter Dull.She is survived by her mother, Connie Dull; husband, Joshua Tran; son, Jason "Jay" Tran and his wife, Bridget; daughter, Sarah Tran and her partner, Christopher; grandchildren, Zachary, Kayla, Julia, and Ava; great-granddaughters, Scarlett and Delilah; sister, Loretta; and brothers, Walter and Paul; and many nieces and nephews.She will be loved always and dearly missed by her family.Funeral services will be private.To honor her, a celebration of her life will be held on the upcoming anniversary of her 65th birthday. Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close