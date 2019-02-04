Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothea M. "Dottie" Ritzen, 92, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Curt D. Ritzen, died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, with her family at her side.



She was born Jan. 31, 1927, in Providence, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Norman and Dorothy Gervais. Prior to retiring, Dottie was employed as a secretary for over ten years with Aetna Life & Casualty. She was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester. Dottie was a member of Pioneer Lodge 506 V.O.A. of Cranston, Rhode Island, a member of the Scandinavian Club of Pinellas Park, Florida, and as well as a member of the Vernon Square Dance Club.



She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Jon Rhinesmith of Manchester and Doreen and Mitchell Burns of East Hartford; four loving grandchildren, Peter Rhinesmith and his spouse, Jessica, and their children, Luke and Stella, all of Manchester, Steven Rhinesmith and his spouse, Heather, of East Windsor, Alexander Burns of East Hartford, and Amanda Burns of Providence. Dottie also leaves her sister, Doreen Anderson and her spouse, Robert, of Cranston, and their son, Jeffrey Anderson of Vienna, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.



Calling hours will be held at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester, Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.



A graveside service will be in East Cemetery, 240 East Center St., Manchester, Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. followed by a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 60 Church St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or to .















DesRosier



Joseph W. DesRosier, 93, the husband of 73 years to Lorraine (Chalifour) DesRosier, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Joseph was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, the son of William and Anita (Guimond) DesRosier, he had been a longtime resident of Manchester. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and had formerly worked at Pratt & Whitney, ACCO and Liftall Co. He served as an usher for the Church of the Assumption, volunteered at St. Francis Hospital, and was a coach, umpire and commissioner for the Manchester Little League.



Joseph is also survived by his sons and their wives, Dean and Cynthia DesRosier and Scot and Karren DesRosier; and his daughter, and her husband Dawn and Joseph Costanzo; his grandchildren, Jeffrey DesRosier, Jacqueline DesRosier, Jeremy DesRosier, and Rachel Park; and his great-grandchildren, Josephine Lorraine and Ryland Joseph.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 11:30 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Adams Street South, Manchester, with burial in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.



Joseph's family requests memorial donations be made to the Hoffman Heart and Vascular Institute at St. Francis Hospital, 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105.











